Bug Jar joins growing list of local venues requiring proof of vaccination to enter

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bug Jar on Monday became the latest in a long list of Rochester businesses to require proof of vaccination on entry.

“The touring industry is rapidly changing,” Bug Jar Shows tweeted Monday evening, “many if not all tours are mandating Vaccination policies in an effort to keep fans, production staff, and artists safe and we support that decision.”

Lux Lounge and Radio Social made a similar decision one week earlier, after the Centers for Disease Control listed Monroe County as a “substantial” COVID-19 transmission zone. The Bug Jar’s decision came after the events of its opening weekend.

“Opening weekend was an eye opener,” the Bug Jar’s tweet read, “many followed the rules – some did not.”

