Brockport’s Lift Bridge Book Shop targeting college students who are ‘shop local conscious’

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Many small businesses have struggled during the pandemic and the Lift Bridge Book Shop in Brockport is no exception. Online orders helped them stay afloat and now they’re bracing for more foot traffic as college students move back to town.

John Bonczyk co-owns Lift Bridge with his wife and admits the pandemic has been difficult on their business.

“All the events and things that help sustain the store have been cancelled, but people have really made an effort to shop with us which has been fantastic.”

They’ve survived the summer and now college students are moving back to town this week.

“We no longer do textbooks so that really hurts, that was a big part of the business for years, but our book people find us, the college students that like to read.”

Bonczyk said while students moving back could be good for business he’s also nervous.

“These are people that are coming into our community from all over the place. I don’t begrudge them at all, they’re here to get an education and a college experience.”

To make sure everyone stays safe, the store is limiting the number of customers inside at one time by locking the door and having people wait outside. To draw in the college crowd, Bonczyk said he’s been more active on social media accounts like Instagram and Twitter.

“That has helped bring in another generation of people into the store who are shop-local conscious. We’re just trying to hang in there and hope everybody else does too.”

He said they are continuing to do curbside pickup and local delivery. They are open Monday-Saturday from 10am-2pm for in-person shopping.