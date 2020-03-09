SUNY Brockport quarantine: Students begin 14-day stay on campus

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — There are currently 18 students at SUNY Brockport who are on day two of their 14-day quarantine on campus after being recalled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, and more on their way.

The students arrived early Sunday morning on a bus after returning from a study abroad trip in Italy and the students are being housed in Gordon Hall.

SUNY students who returned from study abroad trips in Italy are quarantined in Gordon Hall on the @Brockport campus. We’ll break down the 14-day quarantine process and tell you what the community is doing to help the students, coming up tonight on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/9aBLmC6NQN — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) March 9, 2020

The quarantined students can’t leave their rooms for the next 13 days, which makes for tough living conditions, but the people living in the adjacent Town of Sweden are trying to make this unexpected event a little more bearable for those affected.

Together, groups of people are gathering food and activities for the students, and offering words of encouragement.

Sweden Town Councilperson Rhonda Humby says as soon as it became official that SUNY students would be staying on campus, there was an outpouring of support from the community.

Humby has been in contact with a college representative who is helping coordinate a donation area and a website with all the information people may need.

The students each have their own room in a suite and each suite has two rooms, a lounge, and a bedroom, but students are prohibited from interacting with their suitemates.

Humby and community members like Jamie Riley say they know the students must be feeling alone, and they want to help them get through this scary time, however they can.

“They had an opportunity of a lifetime that most students don’t get and sometimes we forget that was cut short, they were brought home abruptly in the middle fo the night, driven to a college that might not be their own, in a town that might not be their own, so this is scary for them,” Humby said.

“Embracing the fact that they’re here in Brockport is great — it’s a good neighborhood and we got to stick together to make sure they don’t feel isolated and support them,” Riley said.

Humby says donations are being collected at the Allen Administrative Building on the SUNY Brockport campus. Items being donated include packaged snacks and activities such as books or games.

Perishable food, homemade food, and cash donations are not being accepted.

In a Facebook post, the Sweden Supervisor Kevin Johnson said that students studying abroad in South Korea and Japan may possibly join the quarantined students currently at SUNY Brockport.

SUNY Brockport officials confirmed the supervisor’s post, announcing Monday afternoon that 14 additional students who were studying in Japan and South Korea would be arriving to the quarantine site either Monday evening or Tuesday morning. These students would undergo the same 14-day quarantine procedure as the students who had already arrived.

A statement from SUNY Brockport officials Monday said in part:

“Just like with our guests from Italy, these new students, who will undergo a two-week precautionary quarantine, have been screened and show no symptoms of the Coronavirus.

“The students from Japan and South Korea will receive the same welcome and comforts that the students from Italy have received. And, with the support of our surrounding communities (as indicated above), we expect to offer them even greater comfort in the days ahead.”