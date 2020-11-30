Brighton schools begin drive-thru COVID-19 testing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Central School District kicked off 3 days of drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Monday. All students or staff members will have to be tested before they can return to school.

Superintendent Kevin McGowan says 92% of families in the district have consented to take part, and he expects that number to rise.

The district plans to reopen schools Thursday morning. Until then, students will continue with remote learning.

“This is in a sense not where the issue lies,” McGowan said. “We’re happy to be part of the program so we can remain open, but it’s important to remember that at school there have been no transmissions of COVID known to us, and our numbers remain very very low in the school population.”

Families that wish to participate in the drive-thru testing can head to the Brighton High School parking lot between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, or between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Those who do not consent to testing will be required to continue with remote learning.