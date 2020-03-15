Breaking News
Eight new local cases of COVID-19, 10 total now in Monroe County
1  of  54
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Attica Central Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Gymnastics Training Center of Rochester Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe BOCES No. 2 Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roosevelt Children's Center Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Eight new local cases of COVID-19, 10 total now in Monroe County

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — There are now eight new locals cases of COVID-19, Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza announced Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Monroe County to 10.

In a statement released Sunday, officials have said they have begun the contact tracing process on all eight individuals to find out who they could have come in contact with.

MORE | US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears

Also, one City of Rochester firefighter that responded to an EMS call for one of the new confirmed cases was potentially exposed to coronavirus, and as a precaution is self-quarantining. The firefighter is currently asymptomatic.

Amid the outbreak, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Sunday that all 22 public schools in Monroe County will be closed starting Monday, March 16, until further notice.

Bello said staff might be asked to report depending on any individual needs depending on the school district.

Earlier Sunday, in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily address to the media, he announced that a third person has died due to the coronavirus. It was a 79-year-old woman who had major underlying health conditions, and coronavirus contributed to her death. He did not mention where the woman was from.

Cuomo also announced Sunday that the statewide total of confirmed cases is 720, No. 1 in the nation in such, and more than 100 than Washington state, which is No. nationwide with 607.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss