Eight new local cases of COVID-19, 10 total now in Monroe County

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — There are now eight new locals cases of COVID-19, Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza announced Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Monroe County to 10.

In a statement released Sunday, officials have said they have begun the contact tracing process on all eight individuals to find out who they could have come in contact with.

Also, one City of Rochester firefighter that responded to an EMS call for one of the new confirmed cases was potentially exposed to coronavirus, and as a precaution is self-quarantining. The firefighter is currently asymptomatic.

Amid the outbreak, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Sunday that all 22 public schools in Monroe County will be closed starting Monday, March 16, until further notice.

Bello said staff might be asked to report depending on any individual needs depending on the school district.

Earlier Sunday, in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily address to the media, he announced that a third person has died due to the coronavirus. It was a 79-year-old woman who had major underlying health conditions, and coronavirus contributed to her death. He did not mention where the woman was from.

Cuomo also announced Sunday that the statewide total of confirmed cases is 720, No. 1 in the nation in such, and more than 100 than Washington state, which is No. nationwide with 607.

