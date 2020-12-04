Region-wide increase: Breaking down rising COVID-19 numbers across the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID-19 numbers are also rising in the counties surrounding Monroe. Several leaders said these are the highest numbers they’ve seen through the whole pandemic.

Ontario County has seen cases double each month since September and the public health director attributes that to people gathering with friends and family and having a false sense of security.

Between Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties, the age group with the highest number of cases is people in their 20s but numbers remain high in all age ranges until dropping off slightly at age 70.

According to the New York State COVID-19 dashboard, Wayne County’s positivity rate was 6% Thursday and it has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.4%.

Livingston County is on the rise as well, with a 3.6% 7-day rolling average as of Thursday, the highest they’ve had since May.

The numbers are as follows:

Active cases:

Ontario: 362

Steuben: 333

Wayne: 271

Genesee: 177

Livingston: 106

Wyoming: 91

Orleans: 59

Deaths:

Steuben: 104

Orleans: 58

Ontario: 38

Wayne: 20

Livingston: 15

Genesee: 9

Wyoming: 8

Total cases to date:

Steuben: 1,983

Ontario: 1,451

Wayne: 1,234

Genesee: 1,036

Livingston: 846

Orleans: 662

Wyoming: 517