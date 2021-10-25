Brain fog: COVID’s effect on memory

A disturbing problem for a lot of people who have recovered from COVID-19: Brain fog.

Brand new research from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai finds troubling long-term memory problems.

The study looked at 750 people, an average of more than seven months after their COVID diagnosis.

It found 24% impairment in memory encoding, 23% in recall and 18% in processing speed, in addition to other deficits.

Dr. Jacqueline Becker, the study’s lead author and clinical neuropsychologist, spoke with PIX11 News to discuss more about the study and whether or not they believe people can recover from this.