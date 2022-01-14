Boosters for kids: Monroe County offering 3rd vaccine doses for residents 12-15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the Pfizer’s booster shots are now available for 12- to 15-year-old residents at several vaccination clinics throughout the county.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded COVID-19 boosters for the age group last week. Children are eligible for their third vaccine dose five months after their last dose, according to the CDC.

County officials say parents must be present at clinic sites and must also bring a form of ID.

Children younger than 18-years-old will need consent from a parent or guardian to participate.

All COVID-19 vaccination, including booster shots, are free to everyone regardless of health insurance. For more information on walk-in allowance, locations and appointments visit Monroe County’s website.