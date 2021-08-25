Booster shots: Eligible Monroe County residents can begin receiving third vaccine dose

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced that beginning Wednesday, residents who are eligible will be able to get their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can do so at any county clinic.

Leaders say the booster shot is currently only available to those who are immunocompromised.

“As we changed our vaccination efforts over the last several months — to go from full large-scale vaccination sites down to real neighborhood-based vaccination clinics — we still did continue to have our regular sites that are available everyday; a the Fleet Center, and then we moved to the MCC downtown campus,” Bello said. “Again, we are prepared for if we then did have to scale up and offer addictional vaccines.”

Bello made the announcement during a Coronavirus Town Hall on News 8 WROC Tuesday. You can see the full town hall special here.