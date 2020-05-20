Live Now
Blood donations needed as elective surgeries resume in local hospitals

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Red Cross says there’s a big need now for blood donations to help supply procedures that may require blood transfusions, now that elective surgeries can be performed at local hospitals. 

In the last couple of months collections have decreased due to the pandemic on top of modified staffing at centers and cancelled blood drives. The red cross says the blood they did have could have been used to treat cancer, sickle cell anemia patients and mothers who needed it while giving birth during the pandemic.

With steps now moving forward towards some sort of normalcy, the non-profit organization is urging those who are healthy to donate blood.

“Blood has a shelf life, so some of those donations have either been used or need to be used quickly. so we need to start to replenish that. Also as we begin to re-open,  as things begin to start, we’re going to see and have started to see a little bit of an increased demand as elective surgeries restart,” said Jay Bonafede, Chief Communications Officer. 

The Red Cross urges donors to schedule an appointment online ahead of time. They also are asking folks who recovered from Covid-19 to also give blood part of their plasma donation program. 

