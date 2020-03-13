Bishop temporarily suspends obligation to attend Sunday Mass

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bishop Edward Scharfenberger has temporarily dispensed with the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days due to concerns over the coronavirus.

He says until further notice Catholics should use their judgment on whether or not to attend Mass. He urged older Catholics, those with underlying medical problems, and family members of those people to take extra precautions.

Bishop Scharfenberger says Mass will continue to be offered publicly in most cases, contingent on emergency governmental restrictions regarding large gatherings.

“Be it ever so humble, home is the safest place to weather a storm. Until this current health crisis passes, the best thing we can do to take care of ourselves and one another is not to wander aimlessly, but to stick together with purpose. We can stay comfortable at home and we can comfort one another,” Bishop Scharfenberger wrote in a letter to the faithful.

For those who cannot attend Mass due to government restrictions or health reasons, the Diocese has put together a page of spiritual resources. They also continue to provide guidelines related to preventing the spread of coronavirus at liturgical celebrations, as well as links to national and statewide guidelines which can be found here.