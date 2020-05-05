1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Bethlehem police demonstrate safe way to dispose of single use gloves, masks

Coronavirus

by: Anya Tucker

Posted: / Updated:

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Does the sight of carelessly discarded masks and gloves outside of shops and gas stations drive you crazy? If you didn’t already know, there is a safe way to dispose of them that’s also a better option for the environment.

NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker asked Bethlehem Police Commander Adam Hornick to show us how to do it.

Hornick: “So, we are recommending to people to take it off in the proper fashion. The first thing you want to do is remove your mask without touching your face.”

He then shows us how to use a brown paper bag as a recepitcal for gloves.

“Take a simple brown paper bag. Put the mask in the bag and once the mask is in the bag, you want to remove your gloves, if you’re wearing gloves. Start by pulling the inside of the [first] glove, balling the glove up into the over glove. And that way once the glove is totally in this one, you can use your clean hand to pull the other glove off and it comes out in a perfect one glove inside the other. Put [gloves] inside the paper bag. You want to fold the bag over four or five times and then just dispose of the bag properly.”

There’s unfortunately no safe way to recycle these one-time use products, says Scott Earle, owner of Twin Bridges Waste and Recycling.

“No, I would not recommend recycling something that could be harmful to someone else. But, I can tell you that at Twin Bridges Waste and Recycling, 100 percent of our waste is incinerated at a local incinerator during this pandemic. I believe in getting rid of the problem as quickly as possible,” he said.

Hornick: “I mean, you get to this point, it’s not good because it’s littering, and it’s not good for the environment. As well as the fact that other people will have to pick that up and they don’t know what they might be exposing themselves to at that point.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss