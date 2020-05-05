Bethlehem police demonstrate safe way to dispose of single use gloves, masks

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Does the sight of carelessly discarded masks and gloves outside of shops and gas stations drive you crazy? If you didn’t already know, there is a safe way to dispose of them that’s also a better option for the environment.

NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker asked Bethlehem Police Commander Adam Hornick to show us how to do it.

Hornick: “So, we are recommending to people to take it off in the proper fashion. The first thing you want to do is remove your mask without touching your face.”

He then shows us how to use a brown paper bag as a recepitcal for gloves.

“Take a simple brown paper bag. Put the mask in the bag and once the mask is in the bag, you want to remove your gloves, if you’re wearing gloves. Start by pulling the inside of the [first] glove, balling the glove up into the over glove. And that way once the glove is totally in this one, you can use your clean hand to pull the other glove off and it comes out in a perfect one glove inside the other. Put [gloves] inside the paper bag. You want to fold the bag over four or five times and then just dispose of the bag properly.”

There’s unfortunately no safe way to recycle these one-time use products, says Scott Earle, owner of Twin Bridges Waste and Recycling.

“No, I would not recommend recycling something that could be harmful to someone else. But, I can tell you that at Twin Bridges Waste and Recycling, 100 percent of our waste is incinerated at a local incinerator during this pandemic. I believe in getting rid of the problem as quickly as possible,” he said.

Hornick: “I mean, you get to this point, it’s not good because it’s littering, and it’s not good for the environment. As well as the fact that other people will have to pick that up and they don’t know what they might be exposing themselves to at that point.”