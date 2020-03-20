Best practices when working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since the coronavirus outbreak, health officials are asking the public to practice social distancing and encouraging people who can, to work from home.

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order to decrease in-office workforce by 75% in an effort to slow the spread of the novel virus.

“We know what we have to do to contain the spread of this virus — reduce density and person to person contact – and based on new facts we are getting every day, we’re taking further steps to keep more New Yorkers at home while keeping essential services running,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release.

However for many, working from home is a big adjustment and can be challenging if preparations aren’t made.

Inc.com, a small business ideas, inspiration and information website, listed recommendations for people making the big adjustment of working from home.