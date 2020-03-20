Best practices when working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since the coronavirus outbreak, health officials are asking the public to practice social distancing and encouraging people who can, to work from home.
On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order to decrease in-office workforce by 75% in an effort to slow the spread of the novel virus.
“We know what we have to do to contain the spread of this virus — reduce density and person to person contact – and based on new facts we are getting every day, we’re taking further steps to keep more New Yorkers at home while keeping essential services running,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release.
However for many, working from home is a big adjustment and can be challenging if preparations aren’t made.
Inc.com, a small business ideas, inspiration and information website, listed recommendations for people making the big adjustment of working from home.
- Have a dedicated work-space. Experts say to eliminate all possible distractions around your home to help you focus. Convert a room as an office or if you don’t have a space, a small desk or table will do.
- Schedule work time. One of the best things about working from home is the control it gives you over your own schedule. But the danger when working from home is that work and personal life start to blend together, and you begin to feel like you’re always “on.”
- Take breaks. The key is to make sure you take time to refresh your mind and body.
- Communication is key. Email and instant messaging, those tools are still very useful for staying in touch with colleagues, your boss and maintaining those relationships.