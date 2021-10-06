Bello: Edgerton Community Center to offer booster shots beginning Oct. 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced that the Edgerton R-Center has been added to the list of booster shot clinics Wednesday. Appointments will be available October 10th.

Edgerton R-Center, located on 41 Backus Street, will join the the Fleet Center and the MCC downtown campus, which also offer booster vaccine shots to those eligible.

Booster shots are available for residents aged 65 and older or those who are 18 and older with

preexisting conditions and for those who work or live in high-risk environments.

The Edgerton Center is one of handful future locations that will carry COVID-19 booster shots. Appointments for booster shots can be made online.