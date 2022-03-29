ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza issued a joint statement Tuesday regarding the recent increase in new local COVID-19 cases.

The county officials reported 352 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including 261 at-home tests — the highest-single day total since early February.

Last week the county officials announced the highly contagious omicron BA.2 variant is now present locally and Monroe is seeing a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Despite this recent rise, regional COVID hospitalizations have remained steady. However, COVID hospitalizations have been a lagging indicator following a surge of new cases throughout the pandemic.

With the cases again on the rise in Monroe County Bello and Dr. Mendoza are urging high-risk individuals to wear masks in public spaces, saying Tuesday in part:

“We are working closely with the hospital systems to monitor the situation. We strongly advise individuals who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID to wear a KN95 or N95 mask when in public spaces, and encourage any individuals who would like an added layer of protection to do so as well.”

