ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza released a joint statement Wednesday regarding a local rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the county officials, the highly contagious omicron BA.2 variant is now present locally and Monroe is seeing a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Bello and Dr. Mendoza reported 108 new lab-confirmed cases Wednesday and 111 new positive at-home test results — the second day in a row that new cases have surpassed 200.

The county officials said they expect this upward trend to continue.

“This is not cause for panic,” Bello and Dr. Mendoza said in their joint statement. “Most individuals who have been vaccinated and boosted, or who have previously been infected with COVID, will probably not experience severe illness from this variant. However, some people remain at higher risk. An increase in hospitalizations tends to lag behind increases in case numbers.”

The county executive and health commissioner issued the following for all county residents:

Anyone who is eligible, but not yet vaccinated or boosted, should get immunized now

Individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness should consider wearing an N95 or KN95 mask when in public spaces and maintain social distancing as much as possible

Stay home if you are sick and get tested for COVID-19

Bello and Dr. Mendoza said Monroe County will continue to monitor the situation, and we will provide further guidance if warranted.