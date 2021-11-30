ER patient: Staff ‘stacking people like wood,’ as Bello declares state of emergency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday night, John DeCamilla, a patient at Rochester General Hospital said the emergency department is overflowing with patients.

“They’re stacking people like wood. I’m basically in a closet,” says DeCamilla, adding that nursing and staff are doing all they can to treat patients at such a high volume.

He says one solution, might be to call in the troops. “I don’t like bringing the military in, but they have nurses, they have trained professionals,” he says.

This is one example of why County Executive Adam Bello declared a state of emergency Tuesday to bring hospitalizations down.

“We need to flatten the curve of hospitalizations now before the situation reverts to what we experienced last year,” says Bello.

Bello says under Phase I of the state of emergency:

A facemask will be required in county facilities

A work from home policy for county employees able to do so

The county is encouraging local government, public and private sectors to do the same

The County also wants to expand rapid test in the area

The Public Health Commissioner saying we need to get back to COVID basics. “Social distancing, masking, limiting our gatherings, and being cautious while traveling. Those things still matter,” says Dr. Michael Mendoza.

Dr. Michael Apostolakos with URMC urged the unvaccinated to get the shot. “20% of the population who are unvaccinated, account for 60% of all COVID hospitalizations, and 80% of those who are critically ill in the ICU,” he says.

Dr. Robert Mayo with Rochester Regional says elective surgeries might have to be canceled if this keeps up– something he doesn’t want to see.



“Maintaining full access to medical care is vital for the health of this community,” says Mayo.

Apostolakos says, unfortunately, this spike in hospitalizations across the region doesn’t have an end in sight right now.



“A significant minority of people are refusing vaccination, and our community is paying the price,” he says.

Bello says the state of emergency will stay in place until hospitalizations are stabilized. “We do not have to have a permanent pandemic,” says Bello.



Bello says if the region does not start improving with numbers, Phase II of the state of emergency will be declared, which will start looking into vaccinations and testing requirements.

To note, hospitals are also facing staffing shortages. Last week, News 8 reported that Rochester Regional lost 350 employees when the religious exemption for the vaccine mandate ended.