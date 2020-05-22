Beachgoers kicking off Memorial Day weekend early while staying safe

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WROC) — Memorial Day weekend has arrived and some people kicked it off early on Friday at the beach. It’s been a long two months in quarantine for many, but police are reminding everyone to continue to stay safe.

All Monroe County beaches are open, but swimming won’t be allowed. The two city beaches, Durand Eastman and Ontario Beach Park, are also open. Picnic areas and playgrounds will be closed at both.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department will be out patrolling.

This brother and sister duo tell me they’re so excited to be at the beach with their family today. Their advice to everyone? “Stay safe and help people” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tsI8kfFceh — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) May 22, 2020

“I’ve been quarantined for about seven weeks now, so its about time to spread out a little bit,” said beachgoer Stephanie Distaffen.

Distaff has it right— police will be making sure people are spreading out, wearing masks when needed, and gathering in groups of no more than ten people. Mark Westra said they’ll be following the rules.

“We’ll try to maintain distance as much as possible to be safe,” Westra said.

Officers won’t be arresting anyone for violating these rules, but they will be educating people and reminding them of the risks.

“I saw a couple cops around here earlier today and it just looked like they’re enjoying the sun too, but you can tell they’re around just making sure everybody is in a small gathering,” said Distaffen.

All Ontario County beaches will be closed Memorial Day weekend.