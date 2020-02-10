BBB warns of phony face mask for coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many people have been wearing face masks in the areas hardest hit with the coronavirus, but the Better Business Bureau is warning that con artists might use them to scam the public.

Some online retailers might take your money and never send the mask — others might just take your credit card information.

The CDC said masks might not be a good option for the general public anyways.

Coronavirus isn’t the first health scare that’s resulted in more scams, con artists sold fake remedies during the Ebola outbreak as well.