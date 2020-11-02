Bathtub Billy’s temporarily closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bathtub Billy’s Wood Fired Pizzeria, Bar & Grill will be closed for the next couple of days after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have contacted all employees and are in the process of reaching out to guests from the last week. We have a deep cleaning from a professional company scheduled on Monday morning. Additionally, employee COVID-19 testing is currently taking place,” the company posted on Facebook Sunday evening.

The post said that if anyone was at the bar during the following times, they should contact their health provider for guidance:

Tuesday October 27 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Wednesday October 28 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The post continued:

“We are in contact with the Health Department and will follow their recommendations in addition to our own safety plan. We will continue to keep you posted and please feel free to reach out with any questions.

We take the health and safety of our employees and guests very seriously. We have been diligently following the guidelines since reopening and will continue to do so. Thank you for your understanding during these very difficult times.”

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Monroe County, with nearly 1,000 new cases reported in the last 12 days — more than the 35 days prior to that timespan.