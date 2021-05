ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A COVID-19 testing site at Batavia Downs casino and racetrack will open on Monday and run through Saturday.



The drive-thru rapid test site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The venue is also announcing COVID-19 testing before concerts and other large events.

All people attending those events must present proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.