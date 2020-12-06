Batavia Central Schools move to remote learning until further notice

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Batavia Central School District announced they will transition to remote learning at least until the end of the year. Genesee County has an 8% positivity rate which posed safety concerns for the district.

Superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr. said in a statement that the decision is effective immediately and will continue through at least until January 4. Soler plans to monitor and assess the situation and update families before then.

Daily breakfast and lunch will still be available for pickup at Jackson Primary and John Kennedy from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.