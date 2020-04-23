Avon woman on grandfather’s COVID-19 death at Hurlbut nursing home: ‘We’re all heartbroken’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state is launching an investigation to make sure nursing home facilities are following guidelines.

One of those guidelines requires nursing home staff to notify family within 24 hours of a resident testing positive for or dying from COVID-19. One local woman is glad these regulations are in place but said she wishes they had been passed sooner.

Andrea Roman recently got the bad news that her grandfather died of COVID-19. He was living at The Hurlbut nursing home and she said the news was very sudden.

Roman said her aunt was getting weekly updates from Hurlbut staff. She said each time, they said her grandfather was doing well. On Friday, everything changed.

“They had left her a voicemail saying he wasn’t doing good and then it was four hours later that they said he had passed,” Roman said. “The day after he passed and she was finally able to talk to his social worker, she informed us he had become sick the day prior to his passing and no one communicated to us that he had symptoms.”

Dr. Michael Mendoza recently called for a state investigation into Hurlbut’s reporting of cases.

Roman said they were also told he was never tested for COVID-19, even after he died, but the virus is listed as his cause of death. Roman said they asked nursing home staff why he wasn’t tested.

“They didn’t give any reason why and we’re just in shock and disbelief a lot of us are angry,” Roman said. “Me, personally, I feel like he deserved more and his family deserved to know what the cause of his death was.”

She also said Hurlbut staff were supposed to keep her family updated on the number of cases in the nursing home. She said they were told about one case about a month ago, but found out about the others from news reports after her grandfather died.

Nursing homes will also now be required to inform the State Department of Health about how they’re complying with DOH and CDC guidelines. Some of these include: