Monroe County’s average positivity rate down to 2.4%, COVID-19 hospitalizations declining

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 204 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 179 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.4%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,034.

Officials say 345 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 86 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 39% available hospital capacity, and 33% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: