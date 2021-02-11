Monroe County’s average positivity rate down to 2.4%, COVID-19 hospitalizations declining

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 204 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 179 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.4%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,034.

Officials say 345 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 86 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 39% available hospital capacity, and 33% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

6Female under 10
7Male under 10
17Female 10-19
11Male 10-19
21Female in her 20s
19Male in his 20s
18Female in 30s
9Male in his 30s
7Female in her 40s
18Male in his 40s
11Female in her 50s
17Male in his 50s
12Female in her 60s
14Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
8Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
204TOTAL NEW CASES

