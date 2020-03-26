Attorney General orders companies to stop selling bogus coronavirus killing devices

1  of  2
FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference, in New York. New York state, New York City, Connecticut and Vermont have filed a new legal challenge to new Trump administration rules blocking green cards for many immigrants who use public assistance including Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers. James, a Democrat, says the change is a “clear violation” of American values and 100 years of case law. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK CITY (NEWS10) — Attorney General Letitia James ordered several companies to stop selling fake coronavirus killing products on Thursday. The AG asked AllerAir Industries, Airpura Industries, and Sylvane Inc., which are companies that sell air purifiers, to immediately cease and desist marketing their products as tools that can prevent the spread and contraction of coronavirus.

The companies have been misrepresenting to consumers that COVID-19 is primarily an airborne disease and that its air purifiers can effectively prevent people from contracting the virus by removing the virus particles from the air, according to James.

The AG says the three companies, which sell air purifiers ranging between $900 and $1,500, claim their products contain technology that provides defense against airborne diseases and viruses such as COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) does recommend ‘airborne precautions’ for medical workers in medical environments the AG says the companies do not make the distinction and are misleading customers.

Attorney General James has also issued cease and desist notifications to hundreds of businesses in New York for charging excessive prices for hand sanitizers, disinfectant sprays, and rubbing alcohol which is a violation of New York’s price gouging statute.

