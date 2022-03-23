ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Attorney General Leticia James is calling for greater protections for nursing home workers who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. James says nursing home facilities were “devastated” by the pandemic and in turn, claimed the lives of thousands of residents.

James said this week that nursing homes were ill-equipped to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Ann-Marie Cook with Lifespan says during the pandemic, no one suffered more than elderly folks, their families, and caretakers.

Much of what James wants to see are things Cook agrees with: an increase in staffing, and making sure the staff in nursing homes have the support they need. The Attorney General also said many homes had a lack of compliance when it came to infection control protocols.

All of that she said put residents and workers in harm’s way.

James is asking for appropriate staff to resident ratios and to invest in worker wages and faculty operations.

Cook says as we’re re-emerging from the pandemic and getting back to where we were, this all has to be a top priority.

“We heard heartbreaking stories of older adults, their families calling us, really needing their family at that time.” Cook said. “Of course, we had to lock them down, we had to lock down nursing homes. But a lot of people suffered. It’s no one’s fault, it just is what it is. But, at this point, I think we have to look at those most vulnerable in our community. We have to look at long-term care and how we’re going to provide it in the future.”

Since March 2020, the Attorney General has been investigating nursing homes throughout New York state.