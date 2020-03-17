At-home COVID-19 testing coming soon for high-risk individuals

Breaking News
1st local death from COVID-19, 14 total cases in Monroe County
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health is partnering with the New York State Department of Health to offer at-home COVID-19 testing.

The health departments will collectively deploy “strike teams” to perform in-home testing for high-risk individuals, identified during contact tracing following a positive test.

The “strike teams” will consist of two state-certified medical professionals and one driver, who will test people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say testing will be authorized by the local Health Department and prioritized based on existing guidelines.

“I am grateful to Governor Cuomo and state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker for helping us implement this creative solution,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello in a press release. “Collaborations like this are critical as we work to protect the health and safety of our entire community.

“These strike teams allow us to respond immediately when we determine an individual is at high risk of exposure,” Monroe County Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said in a press release. “The ability to go to an individual’s home to gather specimens for testing could significantly reduce the risk of that individual exposing others to COVID-19.”

The joint state-county field-testing effort is expected to expand in the coming days to allow for more samples to be collected in the region.

