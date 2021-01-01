Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing sites in the City extended through January

FILE PHOTO: A scientist prepares samples during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester COVID-19 testing sites will be open through the month of January.

“I am grateful to the thousands of residents who have taken the time to get tested so they can protect their circles from this deadly pandemic,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement. “Thanks to our partnership with the County and the School District, I am proud to announce that we are able to offer this service for another month. We are almost through this pandemic, and I am asking our community to keep wearing masks, keep social distancing and keep looking out for one other.”



Pre-registration for next week’s testing dates begins Friday. Appointments will open weekly, at noon on Fridays, for the following week. (Residents may register for testing on Jan. 4, 5, 6 and 9 starting today at noon; Residents may register for testing in Jan. 11, 12, 13 and 16 starting Friday, Jan. 8 at noon, etc.)

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Walk-ins will be accepted as capacity allows. Those arriving without an appointment cannot be guaranteed a test. Those interested can register here, or call 311.

All sites will be walk-in, and mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced. Residents must have ID and a Monroe County address to get tested.

Those testing positive will receive a call within one hour of getting tested. Those testing negative will get an email within three days.

Tests are free and open to any member of the public not experiencing symptoms. Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their health care provider.

Times and dates of available testing sites:

Benjamin Franklin High School : 950 Norton St., 3 to 6 p.m., Mondays Jan. 4, 11 and 25. There will be no testing on Monday, Jan. 18, due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

: 950 Norton St., 3 to 6 p.m., Mondays Jan. 4, 11 and 25. There will be no testing on Monday, Jan. 18, due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School : 501 Genesee St., 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26. *Please note time change from previous testing dates•

: 501 Genesee St., 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26. *Please note time change from previous testing dates• Jefferson High School : 1 Edgerton Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27.

: 1 Edgerton Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27. East High School: 1801 E. Main St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

According to the release, the City of Rochester is looking for volunteers to help out at the sites. Those interesting in volunteering can register here.