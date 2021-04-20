Assembly passes bill to create new health standards in work environments

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new bill that would protect workers from airborne infectious diseases in the workplace has passed the New York State Assembly and is now on its way to the State Senate.

It’s called the Hero Act, and it would create new health and safety standards in the workplace.

If passed, companies would be required to adopt a model or similar standard to one created by the Department of Labor and Department of Health.

According to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, there are currently no specific state or federal laws protecting workers from airborne diseases. He says the need for protection became evident after the start of the pandemic.