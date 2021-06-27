As delta variant continues to spread, Rochester residents defend masking

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A recent report from World Health Organization (WHO) officials on Friday, advised people to continue wearing masks and practice COVID-19 safety measures. Some Rochester residents argue that people should continue to wear a mask — even if they are fully vaccinated.

The message from WHO came in the wake of a highly contagious delta variant that has been detected in various parts of the world, including the U.S. According to WHO officials, inequitable distribution of vaccines in countries like Israel is part of the cause of increased spread right now.

Following wide-spread COVID-19 restriction lifts across the U.S. and New York State, people who are fully vaccinated continue to enjoy activities without masking or distancing. This includes Rochester’s community, which has seen multiple businesses and attractions permanently re-open.

Despite the high percentage of vaccinations in Monroe County, some residents believe masking is always beneficial, regardless if you are fully vaccinated.

“I have my mask right here you should wear it every day,” Rochester native Johnny Cadena said. “Even if you go to the store or an event, if you have the vaccine you should wear it at all times. If we do fall into this delta strain later this year we will be ok with wearing masks.”

As the U.S. and other countries with high vaccination rates continue to lift restrictions, WHO officials fear the disease could evolve.