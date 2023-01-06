ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health Friday is warning that the new COVID variant is spreading more rapidly than other strains currently circulating, and they are recommending that those six months and older get vaccinated, or get their bivalent booster shot.

This new variant is called XBB 1.5, and it now makes up over 50% of all the COVID cases in New York. The COVID positivity rate in the state is around 8.7%, the highest it’s been since August, and the hospitalization rate in the state is the highest it’s been since February.

“My mask is my friend right now. I hate it, but I wear it,” said Dr. Ed Lewis of Lewis Pediatrics.

Lewis said we are definitely seeing more cases of COVID, up from the baseline we’ve been at for the past number of months.

“Most of the cases have fortunately been relatively mild, and I’m attributing that to everything we’ve been doing for the past three years,” said Lewis.

The vaccines he said —make no mistake— are critical. “Though they may not be 100 percent effective at preventing illness, they are almost 100 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations and serious illness,” said Lewis.

Lewis says another step here is continuing the effort to immunize children. They now have the bivalent vaccine.

“We just got (that) vaccine yesterday so we are looking at scheduling kids for boosters for the six-month-old and older,” he said.

He said to the best of his knowledge, the bivalent vaccine is effective against all the current variants. Beyond getting inoculated, health officials are asking everyone to follow simple precautions: wash their hands, clean surfaces, let in fresh air, consider masking, and stay home when ill.

“It’s winter. We’re inside, we’re not outside and socially-distanced anymore,” said Lewis.

While he’s not an infectious disease expert, Lewis says he’s been in the trenches of the COVID-19 fight going on three years now. One point he wants to drive home again is this:

“Vaccines save lives,” he said.

The Department of Health reminded all New Yorkers to also get their flu shots in all this; those cases are also on the rise, along with RSV.