ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As a Syracuse hospital reinstated masking requirements due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, URMC and Rochester Regional Health discussed how they will handle masking.

It was announced recently that Upstate Hospital in Syracuse issued a new masking mandate for all visitors and staff. They also issued a rule that testing is now required for patients being admitted to the hospital. The hospital cites the increase in COVID hospitalizations as the main reason for these changes.

According to Rochester Regional Health, although they have seen an increase in COVID inpatient admissions, the amount is still very small. Due to this, they said that the mask mandate will not be reimplemented at this time:

“Rochester Regional Health is seeing some increase in COVID inpatient admissions but this is still rather small. We are not considering reinstituting the mask mandate at this time.“

UR Medicine also said that they will continue their current policy since they lifted their last masking requirement back in May. The current policy is that masking is only required around high-risk patients. Staff will have to mask in areas if a patient makes a request to do so, but otherwise, masking is optional for patients, staff, and visitors.

With that said, URMC says they will continue to monitor and track COVID numbers to determine whether or not to take additional measures.

Full Statement from UR Medicine:

“UR Medicine is monitoring COVID-19 rates among our patients and staff and continues to require masking in many settings where patients are likely to be at high risk, including for all direct inpatient care and areas where cancer treatment is provided. Individual staff members, patients, and visitors have the option to mask in areas where it is not required; however, staff will mask in those areas upon patient request. This has been our policy since New York State lifted its masking requirement in May. We will continue to track the numbers to determine if or when additional measures are needed to support the health and safety of our patients and staff.“