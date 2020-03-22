Arc + Flame Center donates 200 masks to URMC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) ⁠— Arc + Flame Center had to close on Friday due to the government mandate to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Workers there wanted their masks to go to good use- so they donated them to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Matt Wolff is the operations manager at Arc + Flame. He said the idea to donate the masks first came up in a meeting last week.

“The N95 respirators that we use for our welding students, those are in demand right now for the medical professionals,” said Wolff.

Wolff’s wife is a nurse at Strong. He said through her and another nurse they put the plan into action.

“She was able to talk with the purchasing department at Strong and the powers to be and we were able to pretty much do all of this behind the scenes.”

Arc + Flame donated 200 masks to the hospital.

“It’s really humbling to do what we can to hopefully spread a vibe that’s contagious of people helping out and to me, that’s what we need to do as a community and this is defining for us as Americans with all of our differences coming together and helping out not only those in our backyard but just as a country,” Wolff said.

Arc + Flame shared a post about the donated masks on Facebook and it currently has over 18,000 views and 200 shares. They’re hoping it’ll inspire others to donate as well.

“This is a small gesture but we’re hoping it’ll influence other people and other businesses, in the manufacturing sector particularly those who are non-essential, to help donate and step up to the men and women that are on the front lines at the hospitals.”

If you’re a business owner who wants to donate masks you can contact Dan Richardson from URMC at Daniel_Richardson@URMC.Rochester.edu.