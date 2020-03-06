April Honor Flight Mission postponed due to coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Honor Flight Rochester has postponed its trip on April 4 through April 5 due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

“HFR Missions are meant to be a trip of a lifetime for our area’s beloved Veterans. Those Veterans tend to have medical conditions that put them at greater risk for contracting viruses, including the recent, serious coronavirus,” the organization said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, other spring missions will be re-assessed based on the risk factors at the time. The rescheduled date was not announced