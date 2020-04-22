Apps making acts of kindness easier during a pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rebecca Lockwood is working hard as a nurse, but she was concerned about the shortage of masks for her family and coworkers, so she put out a message on the Nextdoor App.

“Within minutes I had all these responses so many people are making masks and just donating them,” Lockwood said.

One of those people is Richard Hughson. “I’m a retired mechanic. Machinist,” he said. Hughson sprung into action when he read the post.

“People who are going into hospitals or whatever nursing situation they’re in and risking their lives and they don’t have enough masks — well I have the ability to make the mask so you just jump in and do it.”

Hughson added there’s an art to making a good mask. “To put the wire across the nose so that it seals tightly; to have a pocket so you could put in an extra piece of material; to filter I got blue shop towels, and the elastic goes up around the back of the head rather than pulling on the ears.”

He dropped off a bunch to Lockwood for her friends, family, and colleagues after seeing her post. It’s an act of kindness she says, she’ll never forget.

’It’s just so nice how so many neighbors and people are just doing things for strangers.”