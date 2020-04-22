1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Apps making acts of kindness easier during a pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rebecca Lockwood is working hard as a nurse, but she was concerned about the shortage of masks for her family and coworkers, so she put out a message on the Nextdoor App.

“Within minutes I had all these responses so many people are making masks and just donating them,” Lockwood said.

One of those people is Richard Hughson. “I’m a retired mechanic. Machinist,” he said. Hughson sprung into action when he read the post.

“People who are going into hospitals or whatever nursing situation they’re in and risking their lives and they don’t have enough masks — well I have the ability to make the mask so you just jump in and do it.”

Hughson added there’s an art to making a good mask. “To put the wire across the nose so that it seals tightly; to have a pocket so you could put in an extra piece of material; to filter I got blue shop towels, and the elastic goes up around the back of the head rather than pulling on the ears.”

He dropped off a bunch to Lockwood for her friends, family, and colleagues after seeing her post. It’s an act of kindness she says, she’ll never forget. 

’It’s just so nice how so many neighbors and people are just doing things for strangers.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss