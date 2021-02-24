Appointments available for new mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Appointments are now available for the new COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Rochester.

The site is in the former Kodak Hawkeye Parking lot at 1345 St. Paul Street. The Rochester site is one of four state-FEMA vaccination sites across the state.

“These four sites in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers are giving initial priority for appointments to New Yorkers living in areas with low vaccination rates and high COVID positivity rates, and I encourage everyone in these regions who is eligible to make an appointment quickly,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a release.

Before the site opens up to all those eligible, it will first only take appointment for those living in areas with higher infection rates. After one week, appointments at each site will then be made available to all residents. Locally, those who are eligible to get the vaccine and reside in the following zip codes are qualified for the mass vaccination site:

14605

14613

14611

14608

14621

14619

14606

14615

14614

14609

14604

14603

The sites will begin with vaccinations on March 3. Eligible New Yorkers can make appointments through the “Am I Eligible” website or calling1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). Mayor Lovely Warren also announced on Tuesday that those eligible can make an appointment by calling 311 or getting assistance at local R Centers and the city’s libraries.

The governor’s office has said the state plans to open more mass vaccination sites throughout New York as the vaccine becomes more available.