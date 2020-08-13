Another single-day high for COVID-19 testing in New York state, .84% of 87,900 tests positive

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo addresses the media on April 24, 2020, while holding an N95 mask sent by a retired Kansas farmer whose wife only has one lung. (Darren McGee / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo / AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers Thursday on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, 87,900 test results — a new record high — were reported to New York state. This follow’s the previous record, announced Wednesday and set Tuesday, of 87,776 tests.

“New York State continues to stay vigilant in the face of an ongoing crisis across the country as we pursue a phased reopening,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Thursday press release. “Yesterday we did a record-high number of tests – which is critical to our cautious, data-driven reopening strategy – and we’ll keep closely monitoring the numbers we receive daily. In the meantime, New Yorkers shouldn’t get complacent—wear masks, stay socially distanced and wash your hands—and local governments must continue to enforce our guidance throughout the state so we don’t go back to the hell we experienced just a couple months ago.”

Thursday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 555 (-3)

Patients Newly Admitted – 86

Hospital Counties – 29

Number ICU – 124 (+1)

Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-6)

Total Discharges – 73,907 (+65)

Deaths – 10

Total Deaths – 25,228

Of the 87,900 test results reported to New York State Wednesday, 737 or 0.84%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.2% 0.7% 0.7% Central New York 0.4% 0.8% 1.0% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.7% 0.7% Long Island 0.8% 0.9% 0.6% Mid-Hudson 0.7% 1.0% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 1.3% 0.5% 0.4% New York City 0.9% 0.8% 1.0% North Country 0.4% 0.1% 0.1% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.3% 0.5% Western New York 1.3% 0.5% 0.7%

The Governor also confirmed 737 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 423,440 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 423,440 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,636 12 Allegany 80 0 Broome 1,153 3 Cattaraugus 169 1 Cayuga 162 1 Chautauqua 260 2 Chemung 184 7 Chenango 218 0 Clinton 129 0 Columbia 550 2 Cortland 97 1 Delaware 107 1 Dutchess 4,640 9 Erie 9,033 20 Essex 56 0 Franklin 54 0 Fulton 300 1 Genesee 280 0 Greene 296 1 Hamilton 8 0 Herkimer 278 1 Jefferson 142 0 Lewis 47 1 Livingston 176 0 Madison 417 3 Monroe 5,079 44 Montgomery 179 2 Nassau 43,795 34 Niagara 1,518 4 NYC 229,167 438 Oneida 2,183 3 Onondaga 3,627 14 Ontario 365 2 Orange 11,210 19 Orleans 299 1 Oswego 258 1 Otsego 118 0 Putnam 1,455 5 Rensselaer 782 2 Rockland 13,973 7 Saratoga 774 6 Schenectady 1,084 5 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 22 0 Seneca 92 1 St. Lawrence 263 0 Steuben 301 1 Suffolk 43,987 39 Sullivan 1,491 0 Tioga 194 0 Tompkins 234 0 Ulster 2,081 4 Warren 312 0 Washington 260 0 Wayne 263 5 Westchester 36,357 33 Wyoming 118 0 Yates 58 1

Wednesday, there were ten deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,228. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: