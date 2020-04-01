American Red Cross asking people to continue donating blood amid pandemic

Breaking News
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Red Cross is considered an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic and they’re continuing to hold blood drives.

The staff wants to remind everyone that people still need blood during this time. The Red Cross held a drive on Wednesday at its Henrietta location, which continues on Thursday. These drives are in addition to the usual donor center which is open seven days a week.

Precautions are being taken to make sure everyone is safe while giving blood. Everyone is at least six feet apart, appointments are spaced out, and staff are wiping down all equipment after each donor. There is also a temperature check for everyone to take on the way in.

Hanna Malek is a regional executive at the Red Cross. He said donating blood is essential to the health of the community.

Our immediate need for blood is definitely met and we’re asking folks to make appointments in the weeks and months to come because we don’t have an end date for when coronavirus will end and the need for blood is very constant. There is a real need, we can’t make blood, we can’t manufacture it,” said Malek.

If you would still like to donate, Thursday’s drive runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Red Cross Henrietta location. You can make an appointment ahead of time here.

The Red Cross is also looking for other sites to hold drives. If you have a large space you’re not using right now, they would like to hear from you.

