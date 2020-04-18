1  of  75
Almost 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County

Coronavirus
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced 27 new cases of the coronavirus in the county on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 997. There have been four new deaths since Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 68.

MCDPH said of the 997 confirmed cases, 93 people are hospitalized and 32 of those patients are on ventilators in the intensive care unit.

Five hundred seventy-five people have recovered from the virus.

The 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 include:

  • 3 women in their 20s
  • 1 man in his 20s
  • 3 women in their 30s
  • 2 men in their 30s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 1 man in his 40s
  • 1 woman in her 50s
  • 2 men in their 50s
  • 1 woman in her 60s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 1 woman in her 70s
  • 4 men in their 70s
  • 2 women in their 80s
  • 1 man in his 80s

