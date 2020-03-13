Allendale-Columbia switching to online classes Monday in light of COVID-19 concerns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Allendale-Columbia, a local private school, will suspend its in-person classes starting Friday, Head of School Mick Gee announced Thursday.

Students will learn via their computers at home, Gee confirmed.

“We’ve been doing it for a couple weeks now, so we’re ready to go, said Gee. “Students have been practicing.”

The decision comes amid COVID-19 concerns across the state, which has a growing number of cases.

Gee said all the school’s students are equipped to learn at home.

“We didn’t want to be reactive to this. We wanted to be proactive,” added Gee.

Allendale-Columbia’s move online will impact the entirety of the school, which serves nursery through 12th grade.

The Harley School, also a local private school, told News 8 they are deep-cleaning the school on Sunday,