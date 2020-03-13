Breaking News
President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency
All NY Wegmans stores to close at midnight each day in response to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All Wegmans stores in New York will operate from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The new hours, post on Wegmans’ COVID-19 updates page, says the 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. hours will impact all New York state stores, as well as Erie, Pennsylvania.

The grocery chain has already limited the purchase supply of certain household items.

According to Wegmans’ website, “To help ensure the availability of high-demand items for all customers, we are limiting the purchase of the products below. We continue to receive shipments of these products and are sending them out to stores as soon as they arrive.”

A limit of four each per order:

  • Wegmans purified, distilled, and spring water, 1 gallon

A limit of three each per order:

  • Hand sanitizer
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Alcohol wipes and prep pads
  • Hydrogen peroxide

A limit of two each per order:

  • All Wegmans disinfecting wipes, 75 count
  • All Clorox disinfecting wipes
  • All Lysol disinfecting wipes
  • Wegmans towelettes, 40 count
  • Wegmans water, 35 and 24 packs

A limit of one each per order:

  • Wegmans bath tissue, family pack
  • Wegmans soft bath tissue, family pack

In Wegmans stores throughout the areas, customers have noticed empty shelves, as seen here at the Penfield Wegmans store.

