‘All in for all students’: Hilton school counselors reflect on guiding students throughout the pandemic

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s National School Counseling Week and the job of schools counselors has taken on a new meaning this past year during the pandemic.

Students used to be able to pop in and see their counselor whenever they needed to but remote learning, social distancing, and Zoom have changed that.

Ashley Foster is a counselor at Hilton High School. She has an open door policy with students but lately she’s been relying on email and Zoom.

“We’re not getting as much face to face. Then when they’re in school we don’t want them to be missing class so we don’t want to be pulling them out of class which makes it difficult,” Foster said.

Valerie McCormick is a counselor at Quest Elementary School. She said many students are coming to her with anxiety.

“Maybe theyre picking up that the adults around them are uncertain and don’t know what’s going on so maybe they don’t exactly know why theyre feeling anxious,” McCormick said.

Foster said with students learning from home half or all of the time they’re being expected to learn like college students.

“Working through time management or study skills, they’re doing that on their own without the support of their teachers on a daily basis. When our students are learning remote it just looks so different.”

The theme of this year’s school counseling week is “all in for all students.” Both counselors said they want students to know if they are struggling, there are people ready to support them.

“I want them to have that belief that someone believes in them and they matter and no matter how small or big their feelings are its important to share them so they can be heard,” McCormick said.

Foster also works with students applying to colleges and said that experience has looked different from past years. She said it’s important for students to understand their plans may have changed from last year to this year and as things continue to change they can change their minds to do what they believe is best for their futures.