Alcohol sales up 55% from this time last year, ‘numbers I’ve never seen before’, says local store manager

Breaking News
10th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 390 confirmed cases, 25 patients in the ICU
Live Now
COVID-19 town hall with Adam Bello, Dr. Mendoza, Rep. Morelle
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Alcohol sales up 55% from this time last year, ‘numbers I’ve never seen before’, says local store manager

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s not just toilet paper people are stocking up on during quarantine. Alcohol sales are up 55 percent compared to the same time last year and online alcohol sales are up 243 percent.

Curbside pickup is the new normal at Lisa’s Liquor Barn in Penfield. Store manager Leeann Riesenberger said they’re strongly encouraging customers to order online. People can then drive up right in front of the store, an employee will come out and check their ID, and give them their alcohol.

“It’s been record sales. We’re up significantly over last year, numbers I’ve never seen before I mean you’re talking holiday numbers in March and increasing every week,” said Riesenberger.

She said there was originally a surge when people thought liquor stores were closing but the rush hasn’t stopped.

“I think people are liking the convenience of doing the curbside and online ordering so who knows, we certainly want to encourage that now though. We are open for business but we really want to keep people at a distance and ordering online.”

Riesenberger said shipping is also up and she’s shipped as far as New York City and even other states.

What drinks are people reaching for most? Across the country, liquor is up 75 percent with tequila, gin, and pre-mixed cocktails at the top. Wine sales are up 66 percent and beer is up 42 percent.

Riesenberber said she’s noticed one particular item flying off the shelves at her store.

“We’ve seen more liquor sales, a lot of the grain alcohol people are making sanitizer out of.”

Other things the store has done to stay safe are cut store hours and reduced staff by half, based on who was comfortable staying. All staff members who are still working will get a bonus until this is over.

She said they haven’t gotten word of having to close but they are prepared for the worst and will go to curbside only if needed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss