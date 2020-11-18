Advocates say gyms unfairly blamed for virus spread, worried about potential orange zone closures

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — If Monroe County reaches the orange zone, some businesses would have to close down again. Some are preparing for this possibility, including Gold’s Gym in Fairport.

For a micro cluster to become an orange zone the seven day rolling average has to be above 4% for 10 days and the cluster has to have 12 or more new cases per 100,000 residents on a seven day average.

In the orange zone, schools move to remote-only, dining is outdoor only, places of worship move to 25 people maximum, and high risk non-essential businesses close, including gyms, hair salons, and barber shops.

George Schaffer owns Gold’s Gym. He said since several parts of Monroe County became a yellow zone, traffic and membership sales have dropped off a bit. He said gyms should be essential.

“We know regular exercise maintains a robust immune system and this time of year in upstate New York that’s super important,” Schaffer said.

According to data from the New York State Fitness Alliance there have been over two million check-ins at gyms in the state since August 24, a total of 18 contact tracing calls, and a .0008% COVID occurrence rate. They said zero cases of COVID have originated or been transmitted in fitness facilities in the state.

John Hrinda is the upstate New York division president of Planet Fitness. He said national Planet Fitness data show gyms aren’t a problem and Schaffer said the numbers between his two gyms show the same.

“They’ve already have 46 million check-ins since May 1 and less than .00028% of our members have tested positive and there is zero proof that anyone has contacted COVID in any club,” said Hrinda.

Schaffer said of his two gyms in Webster and Fairport, “Over 40,000 check-ins and not one single case has been linked to us whatsoever.”

Despite this, Schaffer said if he has to close, he knows what to expect after being closed for more than five months.

“It was a really challenging time and the best thing you can do is just communicate with your members, your staff, your business partners, your landlords, your lenders and just try to navigate through this.”

Monroe County could be upgraded to an orange zone as soon as Monday if the positivity rate and cases continue increasing.