Advocates in Rochester call to “Stop All Evictions”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local advocates are calling on the City of Rochester and New York State to end all evictions during the pandemic.

The Rochester Housing Justice Alliance held a “Stop All Evictions” event Thursday. Newly-elected Assemblyman Demond Meeks was among those in attendance.

“We really have to put forth an effort as a community to be sure that we recognize housing as a human right,” Meeks said.

The City of Rochester released a statement in response. It reads in part, “The City of Rochester is committed to assisting both tenants and landlords who have been adversely affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic. We have dedicated a total of $6.8 million in CARES acts funding towards eviction prevention and homelessness, of which $4.2 million is in the form of direct rent assistance.”

The city’s rent assistance guide can be found here.