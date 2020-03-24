Adjustment period: Day 1 of distance-learning for SUNY Brockport students

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday was the first day of online classes for many local college students and professors.

Some SUNY Brockport students said this situation isn’t ideal but that the first day of virtual college was a success.

“How am I supposed to be an online nurse?”

SUNY Brockport nursing student Olivia George said that was her first reaction to the news that her classes would be moved online due to COVID-19. But on Monday she said she’s feeling more confident.

“My professors have been great with keeping us informed with everything. I wake up to a lot of emails but they’re all important,” she said.

Tammy Farnham is one of George’s professors. She said she normally would have taught a lecture with 72 students for her maternity class on Monday afternoon. Instead, she recorded her lecture and posted it to Blackboard- an online learning tool. Students can then talk about the lecture on discussion boards. She will also be doing live video chat lectures in the coming weeks.

Students in Farnham’s class also usually complete clinical hours at a local hospital. Instead, Farnham and her colleagues filmed themselves simulating different patient scenarios for the students to watch.

“We are doing the best possible to give them some exposure to what they would have in the clinical field,” Farnham said.

Farnham also has a group chat where students can ask questions and discuss the class work. She said she misses seeing her students in person, but they’ve been adapting to the changes well.

Courtney Seger is also one of Farnham’s students. She said online learning is out of her comfort zone, but her professors are making the transition easier.

“I was very disappointed mostly for the clinical aspect of it because i was very much looking forward to maternity clinical, as for the classes part of it I would say I’m nervous. I’ve always been a paper, hands-on kind of person so having everything on the computer, it’s definitely an adjustment I would say,” Seger said.