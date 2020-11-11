AcuteKids Urgent Care receives test that detects COVID-19, other viruses in just 36 minutes

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Medical experts say a form of rapid testing can detect not one, but four viruses all at once, including COVID-19. The turnaround time averages 36 minutes, while other standard tests take days. The test is called PCR (Polymerase chain reaction). It detects if you have Flu A and B, RSV (human respiratory syncytial virus), and COVID-19 all in one nasal swab.

Chrysa Charno is a physician’s assistant over at Acute Kids Urgent Care in Webster, who received the technology to administer the test on Wednesday. She says the test is very limited and in high demand, but a crucial step in containing the spread of the virus in the community.

Historically, Charno says they’ve had to send specimens to local labs to get processed, which took anywhere between 24 hours to a few days. Now, all of that is happening in in her office.

“We will save kids and families days of time while waiting for results,” she said.

Before the platform came out, Charno says they had to test for each virus with individual swabs. Now it happens all in one. She says the test works just like a flu test that goes into the nasal passage. “Some people say it’s a bit like having water up your nose.”

Charno said the test is prioritized for kids, but it depends on the case and exposure. The goal is to allow a kid to know right away if they have COVID-19, the flu or just allergies. This way kids don’t have to miss days of school waiting for results.

“This is a great piece of technology for kids that have symptoms that we need to rule out, COVID versus allergies or flu, to get them back to school,” said Charno. “We need to get our children back to school, and the only way to do this is to figure out who has something that’s concerning like COVID and who doesn’t.”

Charno says the turnaround time isn’t the only reason the test is in high demand.

“PCR, out of all COVID-19 testing options is the most accurate. It is 98% sensitive, meaning 98% likely to pick up form of corona, there are several types, and 100% specific to COVID-19 specifically,” she said.

Charno says the other standard COVID-19 test is the antigen test. But that test only checks for proteins of the virus while PRC checks for DNA particles of the virus. The failure rate, she says for antigen testing could be upwards of 30 – 40%. Charno says the antigen testing is the type you will see in schools – not rapid PCR testing.

“This is a very high test piece of technology, schools are not going to get this they’re reserved for CLIAwaived laboratories, which is what we are,” she said.

Charno says other clinics in the area will likely adopt this type of testing in the future, but that could take months.

The testing technology is created by Cephied, a world-wide company that creates diagnostic testing for healthcare professionals. The PCR test is also used in surrounding hospitals, but on a much larger scale.