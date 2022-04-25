ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID-19 numbers are continuing to climb across the region, but Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza is saying there is no reason to be overly alarmed– yet. The vast majority of illness thus far has been mild or even asymptomatic.

The Centers for Disease Control has classified our region as one of high transmission, compared to other parts of the nation, we might not look all that great on the surface.

But he says while there are three variants at play, hospital numbers are still on the low side. A majority of people are being hospitalized with COVID, not for COVID, something he says is a key difference.

He says as before if you test positive, you still need to isolate yourself at home for 5 days and stay away from others. After that period, if your symptoms have improved you can leave home with a high-quality mask. He says they are not looking at issuing any county-wide mandates at this time. For those negative, masks are still recommended if you feel that’s best for you.

“The reason the rate of rise in new cases was included was meant to be an early sign that hospitals might begin to see a surge. But that has not panned out. The rate of rise of cases here has not led to a rise in the number of hospitalizations yet. So we’ll continue to follow things. I think had this been the same picture in November, we would have been sounding the alarm now for weeks. But we’re looking at a very different surge this time, and we don’t want to overly alarm the public about something that may not be that significant yet based on what we’re seeing,” he says.

If things change, Mendoza says his team will update the public. He says if you feel any symptoms it is ‘always best to test’.