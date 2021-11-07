‘A great turnout’: Children, parents show up for vaccine clinic in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Vaccine rollout is underway for children ages 5-11 in Monroe County. Several clinics were held in the Rochester area this weekend.

News 8 headed to the Edgerton R-Center to talk to parents and children after getting their first dose.

Brienna Larson’s son Luke, a kindergartener, got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine today.

“He and his younger sister both have asthma, so we’ve been waiting almost two years for this,” Larson said.

Maria Soto-Peterson came with her son Quentin. They’re also feeling relieved.

“Everybody else in the household is vaccinated but he wasn’t, every single day I would go to work and I would worry, ‘am I going to bring home something that’s going to infect him?,'” Soto-Peterson said.

Dr. Stephen Cook, pediatrician and clinical lead says an important message to get out to parents, is safety of the vaccine.

He says they’re prioritizing outreach in areas with the lowest vaccination rates.

“We know our rate in teens is lower in the city than the suburbs, so trying to have as accessible sites as possible is really important, and this is also a place the community knows, is familiar with,” Dr. Cook said.

He says well over 300 vaccines have been distributed this weekend — a great turnout.

Parents here say they want to thank science. And they want to encourage other parents to do the same, even if there’s some nerves.

“He was nervous because it’s a needle, but I think he gets the overall picture, he’s been in his own sense anxious about it too,” Larson said.

“I actually participated in the area Pfizer study before rollout, and to hear so many people say it’s not tested, like no, we have it has been,” Soto-Peterson said.

Dr. Cook says every child must come with a parent or guardian who provides written consent.

The Edgerton R-Center is operating by appointment only for children. Dr. Cook says they anticipate walk-ins will be available in the near future.

The locations of the 5-11 vaccine clinics are as follows:

Mall at Greece Ridge, 112 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester NY 14626

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus Street, Rochester NY 14608

MCC Downtown Campus, corner of 321 State State and Morrie Silver Way, Rochester NY 14608

Pittsford Plaza, lower level entrance by Century Wines, 3349 Monroe Avenue, Rochester NY 14618

You can create an appointment for children 5-11 at locations in Monroe County here.