A coronavirus breakdown of the five boroughs

Closings
by: Johan Sheridan

FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo, the Manhattan bridge is seen in the background of a flashing sign urging commuters to avoid gatherings, reduce crowding and to wash hands in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The coronavirus pandemic is leading to information overload for many people, often making it difficult to separate fact from fiction and rumor from deliberate efforts to mislead. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As national leaders increasingly refer to the Big Apple as a hotspot or even a new epicenter for the coronavirus, officials lump together the numbers of infected in each county.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s most recent numbers give the tally in New York City as 17,856 total positive cases, with 2,952 new cases since yesterday. That’s between three and four times as many total cases as Westchester County, but New York’s five boroughs make up five individual counties.

For clarity, here are New York City tallies as of Wednesday afternoon:

  • Queens County: 5,066 positives
  • Kings County (Brooklyn): 4,656 positives
  • New York County (Manhattan): 3,187 positives
  • Bronx County: 2,789 positives
  • Richmond County (Staten Island): 1,084 positives

The counties outside of the City with the highest numbers are Suffolk (2,260 diagnosed) and Nassau (3,285 diagnosed) on Long Island, and Westchester (4,691 diagnosed). By county, Westchester has the second-highest number of positive cases after the Borough of Queens, and just edging out third-place Brooklyn.

As of Thursday, Monroe County has 121 cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths and 25 hospitalizations.

The entire state of Vermont reports 123 positive test results. Massachusetts, on the other hand, reports 1,838.

